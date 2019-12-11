A$AP Rocky to perform in Stockholm months after conviction

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019 file photo, A$AP Rocky attends the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. American rapper A$AP Rocky will perform in Sweden several months after he was convicted of assault in a street brawl in the capital of Stockholm. Concert promoter Live Nation says on Friday, Nov. 8 the rapper will return to Stockholm "after tremendous support from the Swedish fans." The artist is due to perform Dec. 11 at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, ASAP Rocky poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London. U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky said he wanted to entertain inmates at the Kronoberg prison where he was held on assault charges in June 2019, but Sweden's prison board said Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, he won't be able to perform there because of logistical and security issues. (FILE Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Associated Press

STOCKHOLM -- A$AP Rocky is back in Sweden. The American rapper is set to perform in Stockholm, where he was convicted of assault in August for a street brawl.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, will appear at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena Wednesday evening. Concert promoter Live Nation said last month that Mayers scheduled the show "after tremendous support from the Swedish fans."

Mayers was arrested along with his two bodyguards and charged with assault after a 19-year-old man was hurt in the June 30 fight. He pleaded self-defense, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage.

Mayers and his bodyguards were all convicted but received conditional sentences, sparing them prison time unless they committed similar offenses in the future.

During his return to Stockholm this week, A$AP Rocky had wanted to entertain inmates at Kronoberg prison, the facility where he was held for weeks this summer.

But Sweden's prison board nixed the prison concert, citing logistical and security issues.