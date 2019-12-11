Correction: Illinois-School Timeout Rooms story
Updated 12/11/2019 11:01 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- In a story Dec. 10, 2019, about proposed Illinois rules for school timeout rooms, The Associated Press erroneously reported that prone restraints would still be allowed in emergencies. They would not, but supine restraints would be allowed in cases when less restrictive restraints have failed.
