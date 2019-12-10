Gunshots reported in Jersey City neighborhood
Updated 12/10/2019 1:57 PM
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Gunfire has been reported in a Jersey City neighborhood.
SWAT teams have responded to the scene Tuesday, and police have blocked off the major thoroughfare. Heavy gunfire is continuing.
Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding.
The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist. Phones rang unanswered at several nearby businesses. The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.