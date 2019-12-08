The Latest: Clemson faces Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl semi

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney high-fives fans after an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 38-3. Associated Press

12:35 p.m. Reigning national champion Clemson will face Ohio State in the Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Buckeyes (13-0) were ranked second in The Associated Press poll and the CFP rankings behind LSU and the Tigers (13-0) were No. 3 in both.

Ohio State claimed an unprecedented third straight Big Ten championship and its first playoff trip in three years with by ralling for a 34-21 win over No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Clemson crushed No. 22 Virginia 62-17 in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game for its fifth consecutive conference title. The Tigers will be vying for the third national title in four years.

Clemson and Ohio State are both ranked among the national leaders on offense and defense.