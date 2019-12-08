 

Miami, Ohio to Face Louisiana in Lending Tree Bowl

  • Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert throws during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit.

    Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert throws during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit. Associated Press

  • Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah Mitchell (15) is hit by Appalachian State linebacker Noel Cook (20) as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in the Sun Belt Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boone, N.C.

    Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah Mitchell (15) is hit by Appalachian State linebacker Noel Cook (20) as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in the Sun Belt Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boone, N.C. Associated Press

  • Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah Mitchell (15) fends off Appalachian State defensive back Josh Thomas (7) during a carry in the second half of an NCAA college football game in the Sun Belt Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boone, N.C.

    Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah Mitchell (15) fends off Appalachian State defensive back Josh Thomas (7) during a carry in the second half of an NCAA college football game in the Sun Belt Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boone, N.C. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/8/2019 5:46 PM

MOBILE, Ala. -- LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama.

TOP PLAYERS

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Louisiana: RB Elijah Mitchell, 1,092 yards, 15 TDs.

Miami: QB Brett Gabbert, 2,163 yards, 11 touchdowns, 8 INTs.

NOTABLE

Louisiana: Fell to Appalachian State 45-38 in Sun Belt championship game. Is 4-2 in bowl games.

Miami: Won first MAC championship since 2010. Gabbert is MAC freshman of the year. PK Sam Sloman is second in country with 25 made field goals.

LAST TIME

Louisiana 29, Miami 28. (Sept. 11, 1993).

BOWL HISTORY

Louisiana: First appearance in the newly re-named Lending Tree Bowl, seventh bowl appearance.

Miami: Third appearance in Mobile's bowl game, 12th bowl appearance in school history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 