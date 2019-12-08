Illinois snaps 5-year bowl drought with berth in Redbox Bowl

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Associated Press

California (7-5 Pac-12) vs. Illinois (6-6, Big Ten) , Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Santa Clara, California.

TOP PLAYERS

Cal: RB Christopher Brown Jr., 794 yards rushing, 8 touchdowns.

Illinois: QB Brandon Peters, 1,611 yards passing, 17 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

CaL: The Golden Bears won at Stanford and UCLA to clinch bowl eligibility and a winning season. But they also lost to Utah and USC by 59 combined points.

Illinois: The Illini stunned the Big Ten with a four-game winning streak in the middle of the season. But they'll stumble to Santa Clara after Northwestern beat them 29-10 in the regular-season finale, the Wldcats' only league win of the year.

LAST TIME

Cal 35, Illinois 20 (Sept. 17, 2005)

BOWL HISTORY

Cal: Twenty-fourth bowl appearance in school history. The Bears are 11-11-1.

Illinois: First appearance in the Redbox Bowl. The Illini are 8-10 in bowl games.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25