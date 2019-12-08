 

ISU to offer new license program for deaf education

 
Updated 12/8/2019 9:58 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Starting January 2020, Indiana State University will offer a new teacher licensure program to train educators to work with students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The Indiana State Board of Education approved the Deaf/Hard of Hearing program on Wednesday, the Tribune-Star reported, and will be offered through the university's Blumberg Center, part of the Bayh College of Education.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to the Council for Education of the Deaf, there is a national crisis in deaf education due to a significant shortage of qualified teachers.

'The shortage of teachers available to meet the needs of the deaf/hard of hearing is critical,' said Carol Wetherell, director of the Blumberg Center. 'We're anxious to get more people on board.'

The program will be a seven-course program to be completed over the course of two years. It will be offered through distance education, with some face-to-face instruction.

