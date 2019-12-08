Former Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott dies at 94

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Former University of Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott has died, the university announced. He was 94.

Elliott died Saturday, according to a statement from his family that the university released on Sunday. The statement did not include a cause of death.

Elliott was a star halfback for Michigan, winning the Big Ten's MVP award in 1947. Elliott became Michigan's coach in 1959 and led the Wolverines for 10 seasons, a tenure that included a Rose Bowl win in 1964.

Elliott was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

'Bump Elliott was one of the great gentlemen in the history of the game. He was one of the legendary players that represented the U of M as a player and coach. He was a beloved figure who was admired and respected by all who knew him," former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr said in a statement.

Elliott served as Iowa's athletic director from 1970-91, hiring standout football coach Hayden Fry, wrestling coach Dan Gable and basketball coach Tom Davis among others.

'For over 75 years, Bump epitomized the best values of the Big Ten athletic conference and its member institutions," the Elliott family said in a statement released through the Hawkeyes. "His fundamental beliefs in academic excellence, gender equality, diversity, honesty and athletic achievement guided his life and career as a student-athlete, coach and administrator.'