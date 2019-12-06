Actor Ron Leibman dead at 82

FILE - This Sept. 18, 2005 file photo shows Ron Leibman, left, with his wife Jessica Walter at the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Leibman, who appeared in movies, theater and television in a career that spanned six decades and won a Tony for Tony Kushner's iconic play 'Angels in America," has died after an illness at age 82. Leibman's agent, Robert Attermann, said the actor died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Associated Press

FILE - This April 3, 1980 file photo shows Ron Leibman, from left, his wife Linda Lavin, playwright Neil Simon and Dinah Manoff in New York following the opening of the play "I Ought to be in Pictures." Leibman, who appeared in movies, theater and television in a career that spanned six decades and won a Tony for Tony Kushner's iconic play 'Angels in America," has died after an illness at age 82. Leibman's agent, Robert Attermann, said the actor died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Associated Press

Actor Ron Leibman, who appeared in movies, theater and television in a career that spanned six decades and won a Tony for Tony Kushner's iconic play 'Ãngels in America," has died after an illness. He was 82.

Leibman's agent, Robert Attermann, said the actor died Friday. He is survived by his wife, the actress Jessica Walter.

In his lengthy career, Leibman played a huge variety of roles both dramatic and comic. He won an Emmy award in 1979 on the CBS series 'Kaz.' But he was perhaps best known on television for his role on 'Friends,' in which he played Dr. Leonard Green, the father of Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.

'Ron was an incredibly talented actor with a distinguished career in film, TV and theater," said Attermann. 'Our thoughts go out to his wife, Jessica, and his family.'

Leibman won his Tony for playing the crucial role of Roy Cohn, the conservative lawyer who died of AIDS in 1986. He appeared in numerous films including 'Norma Rae" and 'Slaughterhouse-Five.'