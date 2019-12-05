Minnesota National Guard says it has lost contact with Black Hawk helicopter; unknown how many people onboard
Updated 12/5/2019 4:50 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Minnesota National Guard says it has lost contact with Black Hawk helicopter; unknown how many people onboard.
