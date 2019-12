Mexican president prays with family of dead US dual citizens

People pray inside the church in Villa Union, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Villa Union bears the scars of the hourslong gun battles Saturday and Sunday. The fight that unfolded between a cartel force estimated at 100 to 150 men and state police left 23 people dead. Many homes and buildings were riddled with bullet holes. Associated Press

A soldier walks past City Hall that is riddled with bullet holes after a weekend gun battle, in Villa Union, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Villa Union residents said Tuesday they fear a return to the bad old days of 2010-2013. The small town is 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the town of Allende, the site of a 2011 massacre in which the Zetas killed at least 70 people. Associated Press

A member of the Mexican security forces stands guard near City Hall in Villa Union, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Some long for the days when Mexican marines successfully patrolled the area until President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reassigned them to other duties. They were known for not getting corrupted by the cartels and not yielding in battle with them. 'The marines are the only ones I trust,' said one local mechanic. 'The rest are going to take a bribe.' Associated Press

A view of a home torched by the Zetas cartel eight years back, in Allende, Coahuila state, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. In an act of revenge cartel members in 2011 razed and burned houses and disappeared people just by bearing the last name of the alleged traitor. Residents of the small town of Villa Union, 12 miles from Allende, said Tuesday that they fear a return to the days of 2010-2013, when the old Zetas cartel killed, burned and abducted Coahuila citizens. Associated Press

A former policeman walks through an abandoned home, torched by the Zetas cartel eight years back, in Allende, Coahuila state, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. In an act of revenge cartel members in 2011 razed and burned houses and disappeared people just by bearing the last name of the alleged traitor. Residents of the small town of Villa Union, 12 miles from Allende, said Tuesday that they fear a return to the days of 2010-2013, when the old Zetas cartel killed, burned and abducted Coahuila citizens. Associated Press

Adriana LeBaron, left, Julian LeBaron, center, and Adrian LeBaron, right, stand during a protest against the first year in office of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 1, 2019. The LeBaron's joined a protest on Reforma avenue to expressed anger and frustration over increasingly appalling incidents of violence, a stagnant economy and deepening political divisions in the country. Associated Press

Julian LeBaron, left, walks with Adrian LeBaron before a protest against the first year in office of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The men joined a protest on Mexico City's Reforma avenue to expressed anger and frustration over increasingly appalling incidents of violence, a stagnant economy and deepening political divisions in the country. Associated Press

Julian LeBaron speaks during a protest against the first year in office of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 1, 2019. LeBaron joined a protest on Reforma avenue to expressed anger and frustration over increasingly appalling incidents of violence, a stagnant economy and deepening political divisions in the country. Associated Press

Julian LeBaron, center, embraces Erika Garcia, left, and another woman before a protest against the first year in office of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. LeBaron joined a protest on Reforma avenue, to expressed anger and frustration over increasingly appalling incidents of violence, a stagnant economy and deepening political divisions in the country. Associated Press

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador prayed for the safety of the country with the relatives of nine U.S. dual citizens slaughtered in northern Mexico last month and assured them 'at least four' suspects have been detained, a family member said.

Julian LeBaron said that during the family's Monday meeting with López Obrador and his Cabinet at Mexico City's National Palace, the president pledged to visit the region where the Nov. 4 massacre took place.

Mexican politicians traditionally avoid open displays of faith, and López Obrador has been unusual in recent comments referring to himself as a 'follower of Jesus Christ.'

'We just bowed our heads' and 'prayed for the president and the country, for peace and goodwill, and to protect our loved ones, and protect our country,' LeBaron said Tuesday.

The extended LeBaron family has lived in northern Mexico for decades and identify as part of the Mormon tradition though they are not affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. Dual nations, they were hotly criticized by some for asking U.S. President Donald Trump to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, something Trump said he would do.

'We think we should all be humble enough, and that's something we discussed with the president, to recognize that we have an immense problem on our hands and we need help,' LeBaron said. 'Of course, we wouldn't like to see a military invasion.'

Three young mothers and six children were killed in the attack near the border of the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua. Officials have said a drug cartel is suspected in the attack, but they initially suggested that one of the mothers' vehicles was set afire unintentionally, when a bullet hit the gas tank.

LeBaron said officials have confirmed to them that the killers filmed the attack themselves and set fire to the SUV in which one mother - LeBaron's cousin - and her four children died. He said family members have seen the video.

LeBaron is now trying to press for the kind of local anti-crime organizing that his community in Chihuahua state put together in 2009 after a previous attack by drug cartel gunmen.

He envisions communities allowed to form a posse, deputize citizens and bear arms to fight cartel incursions.

'We've been invaded by criminal terrorist organizations within our own country, within our own communities, and our government has absolutely failed to stop the thugs,' said LeBaron. 'At some point we have to assume responsibility as citizens to put a stop to it.'

'The whole western United States was basically built on a structure that worked for communities, what we call the wild west was never the wild west,' he said. 'Within the community they basically had all the powers to hold people accountable. The whole town could be deputized to bring criminals before justice.'