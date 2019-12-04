 

NATO leaders appear to gossip about Trump in unguarded chat

  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, takes her seat with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, behind, before a formal group photo during a formal reception for the heads of the NATO countries, at Buckingham palace in London Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019. Leaders from across the 29-member trans-Atlantic alliance are gathered in London to mark the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

Associated Press
Posted12/4/2019 7:00 AM

LONDON -- While NATO leaders are professing unity as they gather for a summit near London, several seem to have been caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about U.S. President Donald Trump's behavior.

In footage recorded during a reception at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain's Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Trudeau could be heard saying 'he was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top" - an apparent reference to Trump's long unscheduled question session with journalists earlier Tuesday. Trudeau also said: 'You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor."

Trump wasn't mentioned by name.

