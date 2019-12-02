 

Northeast gets its turn with messy storm of snow, rain, wind

  • Pedestrians shield from the rain with an umbrellas during a cold rainy day in Center City, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

  • Paul Ciotti, of Minersville, Pa., scrapes ice off of his car windshield parked along Sunbury Street in Minersville, Pa., on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

  • Neighbors work together in an effort to clear out as much snow as possible from E. 8th Street, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Duluth, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

  • Mike Taylor works to blow a large pile of snow pushed in front of his driveway by plows throughout the night, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Duluth, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

  • A snowplow moves up an icy Lake Street, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Duluth, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

  • Stephen Willard pushes his wheelchair through the snow as he heads to his apartment in Keene, N.H., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

  • A U-Haul truck sits snowed in by plows on First Street in downtown Duluth, Minn., on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

  • Mary Jo Banifaci shovels the walkway to her home on E. 9th Street, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Duluth, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

  • Motorists navigate the intersection of West and Center Streets in Pittsfield, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the early hours of a snowstorm that hit the region on the first day of December. A powerful winter storm that's been tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, packing one last punch of snow and ice as people make their way home after the holiday weekend.(Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

  • Zach Lusignan of Ryan's Landscaping shovels the snow on Spring Street in Williamstown, Mass. Sunday Dec., 1, 2019. A powerful winter storm that's been tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, packing one last punch of snow and ice as people make their way home after the holiday weekend.(Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

  • A snow plow clears the road surface on Route 7, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in New Ashford, Mass. A powerful winter storm that's been tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, packing one last punch of snow and ice as people make their way home after the holiday weekend. (GIllian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

  • An unidentified woman shields from the rain with an umbrella as she walks near the Octavius Catto statue, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

NEW YORK -- A wintry storm that made Thanksgiving travel miserable in the central and eastern United States has moved into the Northeast at the beginning of the workweek.

Heavy snow, rain or a mix of both is greeting commuters Monday morning along the Eastern Seaboard.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The nor'easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine. Schools are closed across the region.

Flightaware.com reports that several flights are canceled or delayed at airports in the New York and Boston areas.

The weather is looking brighter across the West and Midwest as the storm moves on. Duluth, Minnesota, is cleaning up more than 21 inches of snow.

