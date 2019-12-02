University of Illinois joins campaign against climate change

URBANA, Ill. -- The University of Illinois has joined more than 200 higher-education institutions worldwide in a letter declaring a 'climate emergency' ahead of a major United Nations global warming conference in Madrid.

The 'SDG Accord' is an effort by colleges and universities to support global sustainable development goals and urge action to prevent climate change.

The News-Gazette reported on Sunday that the university system's president, Tim Killeen, signed on to the plan. The strategy includes mobilizing more resources for 'action-oriented' studies, going 'carbon neutral' by 2030 or 2050, and expanding environmental and sustainability education.

The U.N.'s 25th Conference of the Parties, or COP25, began on Monday. Delegates are gathering for the two-week, international climate summit aiming to put the finishing touches to rules governing the landmark 2015 Paris accord.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com