 

Northern Indiana museum's historic sculpture sold for $7.5M

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/1/2019 9:57 AM

ELKHART, Ind. -- Officials at a northern Indiana museum say they were stunned that a 19th-century sculpture it had owned for more than 40 years ago recently sold at auction for $7.55 million, exceeding estimates for the work.

The Ruthmere Museum's 1894 limestone sculpture by French artist Auguste Rodin sold on Nov. 12 at Sotheby's New York gallery.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Profits from the sale of the historic Rodin sculpture, named La Cariatide TombÃ©e Portant Sa Pierre, or The Fallen Caryatid Carrying Her Stone, will help build a $10 million endowment for the Elkhart museum. The sculpture's proceeds will also help pay for the museum's overhauls.

The museum's executive director, Bill Firstenberger, says the final selling price was a 'a very pleasant shock' after the gallery had its value estimated between $4 million and $6 million.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 