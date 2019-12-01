'˜Frozen 2' ices competition again with record Thanksgiving

This image released by Disney shows Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in a scene from the animated film, "Frozen 2." (Disney via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- 'Frozen 2' kept a wintry wind at its back in its second week, setting a Thanksgiving record with a whopping box office bounty.

Disney's ice princess sequel brought in $85.3 million in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend and earned an unprecedented $132.7 million for the holiday frame of Wednesday through Sunday. It has earned $288 million domestically in its 10 days of release.

'Knives Out,' the innovative and star-heavy whodunit from director Rian Johnson, rode strong reviews and word of mouth to a $27 million weekend and a five-day total of $41.7 million that easily earned back its budget.

'Ford v Ferrari' was third in its third weekend of release with $13.2 million.

The weekend's other newcomer, 'Queen & Slim,' finished fifth with $11.7 million.