Maltese prosecutors charge businessman in reporter's killing
Updated 11/30/2019 2:59 PM
VALLETTA, Malta -- Maltese prosecutors have charged a prominent local businessman as an accomplice in the 2017 car bombing killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
The defendant, Yorgen Fenech, a businessman, pleaded innocent Saturday night to that charge and to another charge of being an accomplice to the bombing. The reporter's family has alleged that Fenech has ties to close associates of the Maltese prime minister.
