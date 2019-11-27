The Latest: Wisconsin schools canceled due to heavy snow

A maintenance man uses a snowblower to clear a sidewalk along 8th Ave. near Lincoln St. as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

Szymon Lobocki, a rocket engineer from Denver, clears off his Subaru to drive to work in a south suburb as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travelers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

Bicycles used in the city of Denver's Bicycle sharing program are covered in snow as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

A maintenance man uses a snowblower to clear a sidewalk outside a condominium complex along Grant Street as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

Snow covers a tarpaulin pulled over a shopping cart being used by a homeless person as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

A Toyota Highlander sits abandoned after being damaged near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Speer Boulevard as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

A pedestrian makes her way across empty Speer Blvd. as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

City of Denver snowplows clear the eastbound lanes of Speer Blvd. as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

A long line of parked vehicles sits covered with snow as a snowstorm sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

A lone motorist struggles down Washington Street as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

Erik Randa helps dig out a stuck Chevrolet Malibu being used by a ride-sharing service driver out of an intersection at 2nd Ave. and Pearl St. as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

Snow stacks up on the tables on the outside patio of a restaurant as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

Carli Webber of Denver clears off her sports-utility vehicle to head to work as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

Meg Jones cleans the snow off her car outside her house on 2nd Avenue in Scottsbluff, Neb., Tuesday morning, Nov. 16, 2019. "I'm glad we don't have school," the Scottsbluff High School junior said. The snow started falling Monday late afternoon and continued through Tuesday morning. (Brad Staman/The Star-Herald via AP) Associated Press

Martin Rabago shovel snow from a walkway in Scottsbluff, Neb., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. "It's heavy snow," he said. But "it's Nebraska and it's that time of year." The snow started falling Monday late afternoon and continued through Tuesday morning. (Brad Staman/The Star-Herald via AP) Associated Press

Ryan Lusk, a native of Duluth, Miin., who nows lives in Denver, heads out of a grocery store with his purchases as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. Associated Press

Ezra Allen sleeps while waiting to board a flight to Tampa Bay at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. Associated Press

Tuesday's snow called for a snowball fight for the three McKean boys as David, takes aim at his older brother, Ethan Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Younger brother Josiah (5) tried to stay out of the line of fire as the battle raged around him at their home in Scottsbluff, Neb. (Brad Staman/The Star-Herald via AP) Associated Press

Two men point toward plane arrivals on a flight information board at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. Associated Press

A man drags luggage while walking into a terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. Associated Press

Passengers wait to pass through security gates at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. Associated Press

A woman carries an umbrella while walking in the rain in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. Associated Press

In this still image taken from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along Interstate 80 because of multiple spinouts, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Truckee, Calif. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a "bomb cyclone" weather phenomenon that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. The National Weather Service says the storm expected Tuesday into Wednesday could be like nothing experienced in the area for 20 years. (Caltrans via AP) Associated Press