Congo plane crashes in Goma with 17 people on board
Posted11/24/2019 7:00 AM
GOMA, Congo -- A local official says a plane has crashed on takeoff in Congo's eastern city of Goma with 17 people aboard.
North Kivu regional governor Nzanzu Kasivita Carly said in a statement that the plane crashed Sunday into residential homes near the airport in the North Kivu province. He did not give a casualty toll.
The aircraft was owned by private carrier Busy Bee and was headed to Beni in the northern part of the province.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.