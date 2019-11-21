Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

 

NEW YORK -- The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street as traders continue to worry that the U.S. and China won't agree on a trade deal this year.

Technology and health care companies posted some of the bigger losses Thursday. AbbVie lost 1.6% and Applied Materials gave up 3.7%.

In deal news, Tiffany jumped 2.8% following a report that LVMH would raise its bid for the company, and TD Ameritrade soared 20% after a report that Charles Schwab was in talks to acquire the company.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,104.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, or 0.1%, to 27,781. The Nasdaq fell 10 points, or 0.1%, to 8,516.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.77%.

