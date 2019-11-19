 

Minnesota QB Morgan uncertain for next game with concussion

By DAVE CAMPBELL
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/19/2019 2:50 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- The status of quarterback Tanner Morgan is uncertain for 11th-ranked Minnesota's game at Northwestern after back-to-back sacks in the last game put the sophomore in the concussion protocol.

Coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday that Morgan has made progress this week, but he has not yet been cleared for action. The Gophers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) play the Wildcats (2-8, 0-7) on Saturday, with a one-game lead in the Big Ten West Division on Wisconsin. They finish the regular season at home against the Badgers on Nov. 30.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Morgan could be a game-time decision. If he doesn't play, either Jacob Clark or Cole Kramer would start. They're both true freshmen.

Morgan was not allowed to finish the most recent game at Iowa, a 23-19 defeat that was the first of the year for the Gophers. After they took possession with 1:52 left, Morgan's head hit the ground hard when he was sacked by Joe Evans. A.J. Epenesa sacked him on the next play, and Morgan stayed on the ground before the medical staff came to check him out.

Morgan was required to be removed from the game for one play because of the clock stoppage for injury, and Clark replaced him. Morgan lobbied on the sideline to return, but Fleck said no, and then Clark's deep throw on fourth down was intercepted by the Hawkeyes to seal their victory. Fleck said afterward that Morgan appeared woozy.

