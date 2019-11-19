 

Suburban Chicago police seek man, 64, in double-killing

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/19/2019 9:23 AM

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- Police in a Chicago suburb say they're searching for a 64-year-old man in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and his wife.

Buffalo Grove said late Monday that Anatoliy Ermak should be considered armed and dangerous. He's a suspect in Sunday night's killings of a 69-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police said Ermak may be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with Florida license plate number KCFK75.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said during a Monday news conference that police believe the killings in a condominium parking garage were a 'targeted' attack.

He said police were analyzing a surveillance video that shows a man approaching the couple and fatally shooting them as they were getting out of their car. The victims' names haven't been released.

