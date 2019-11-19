 

Police fight protesters on Caribbean island of Dominica

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/19/2019 9:59 AM

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua -- Officials say a protest over election reform erupted on the Caribbean island of Dominica, with more than 200 people fighting police before being dispersed with tear gas.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richmond Valentine says more 200 protesters clashed with police when they tried to march to President Charles Savarin's home on Monday evening.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police fired tear gas after protesters removed metal street barriers. No fatalities or major injuries were reported.

The former French and British colony of about 75,000 residents holds elections on Dec. 6. The opposition United Workers' Party has been pushing the ruling party to enact reforms that could reduce the ruling party's electoral advantage.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit's government has not enacted the reforms, leading to charges of unfairness.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 