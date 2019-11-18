100 protesters still holed up in Hong Kong university

A school principal, center, escorts two youths to surrender to the police at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Hong Kong youths leave from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University to surrender to police in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Police tightened their siege of the university campus where hundreds of protesters remained trapped overnight Tuesday in the latest dramatic episode in months of protests against growing Chinese control over the semi-autonomous city.

Molotov cocktails, gas canisters and other improvised weapons are left over at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Slogans are written on the glass walls in Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

A self made catapult is left over at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

A protester takes the last look from one of the frontline barricades before leaving to surrender to police at the the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

A barricaded bridge and the words "Restore Hong Kong" are seen near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Police cordons off the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

A statue of Goddess of Democracy and five black balls to represent the five demands are set up by protesters looking over the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.