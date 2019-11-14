AP-NORC/USA Facts poll: Americans struggle to ID true facts

In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House in Washington. In a sharply divided country, a new poll finds some things Americans can agree on. There's widespread consensus on the importance of factual information being transparent and based in data, and Democrats and Republicans alike frequently find the current information environment challenging. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and USA Facts finds that regardless of political belief, many Americans say they have a hard time figuring out if information is true.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they often come across one-sided information, and about 6 in 10 say they regularly see conflicting reports about the same set of facts.

The poll found that 47% of Americans believe it's difficult to know if the information they encounter is true, compared with 31% who find it easy to do so. There's widespread consensus on the importance of transparency in how information was gathered.

Democrats are more likely to say they rely on scientists and academics. Republicans are more likely to trust what they hear from President Donald Trump.