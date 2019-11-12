The Latest: Trump weighs in on Supreme Court, immigration

People wait in line outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, to be able to attend oral arguments in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). Associated Press

Monica Sibri, left, who is originally from Ecuador and now lives in New York, sits next to Diego Tum-Monge, of Grand Island, Neb., right as they wait in line outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, to be able to attend oral arguments Tuesday at the Supreme Court in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). Associated Press

Luz Aurora Vidal and her son, MartÃ­n Batalla Vidal, line up to take a bus to Washington, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in New York. Martin Batalia Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and has seen his name splashed in legal documents since 2016, when he first sued in New York. His case will be heard at the Supreme Court beginning Tuesday. Associated Press

MartÃ­n Batalla Vidal waits in line at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York to take a bus to Washington, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and has seen his name splashed in legal documents since 2016, when he first sued in New York. His case will be heard at the Supreme Court beginning Tuesday. Associated Press

MartÃ­n Batalla Vidal takes an escalator into the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York to take a bus to Washington, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and has seen his name splashed in legal documents since 2016, when he first sued in New York. His case will be heard at the Supreme Court beginning Tuesday. Associated Press

A view of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Protections for 660,000 immigrants are on the line at the Supreme Court. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on Supreme Court arguments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that if the Supreme Court overturns protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants "a deal will be made with the Dems for them to stay!"

The high court is hearing arguments Tuesday on Trump's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The program was begun under President Barack Obama and shields immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported. It also allows the estimated 660,000 immigrants to work in the U.S. legally.

Trump's past promises to work with Democrats on protections for these immigrants have not led to an agreement.

Trump wrongly claimed Tuesday that many of those in the program are "no longer very young, are far from 'angels'" and that "some are very tough hardened criminals."

Under the program, anyone convicted of a felony is barred from participating. Serious misdemeanors may also bar eligibility.

___

12:10 a.m.

Protections for 660,000 immigrants are on the line at the Supreme Court.

The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday on the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and allows them to work in the United States legally.

The program was begun under President Barack Obama. The Trump administration announced in September 2017 that it would end DACA protections, but lower federal courts have stepped in to keep the program alive.

Now it's up to the Supreme Court to say whether the way the administration has gone about trying to wind down DACA complies with federal law.