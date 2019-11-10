 

Southern Indiana school district gets approval for breakup

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/10/2019 9:40 AM

SELLERSBURG, Ind. -- A state board has approved letting a southern Indiana school district go forward with its plan for splitting in two.

The State Board of Education's decision this past week allows the West Clark Community School Corporation to seek voter approval of its reorganization plan.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The divorce comes after years of acrimony among residents in rural and suburban areas of the Clark County district that was create during school consolidations of the 1960s. Those came to a head last year when voters from townships including the towns of Henryville and Borden voted down a referendum for $95 million in upgrades to the Silver Creek schools in Sellersburg.

The proposed split would create a Borden-Henryville district with about 1,800 students and a Silver Creek district with some 2,900 students.

