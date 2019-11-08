Parolee is no hometown hero in TV comedy 'Back to Life'

This image released by Showtime shows Daisy Haggardin a scene from "Back to Life," premiering on Nov. 10. (Luke Varley/Showtime via AP) Associated Press

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2019 file photo shows Laura Solon, left, and Daisy Haggard participating in the Showtime "Back To Life" panel during the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. The series premieres on Nov. 10. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

This image released by Showtime shows Daisy Haggardin a scene from "Back to Life," premiering on Nov. 10. (Luke Varley/Showtime via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- British actress Daisy Haggard's comic gifts were on display in the series "Episodes," in which she played a sourpuss network executive.

A far different Haggard character, funny but also touching, is featured in Showtime's "Back to Life," about a woman who returns to her hometown after 18 years in prison. Her mom and dad welcome her return, but the villagers aren't so forgiving of her crime.

The project drew in part from Haggard's interest in how women are vilified more than men for bad behavior. She's also a believer in optimism and the underdog, which describes her character in "Back to Life."

Series executive producer Harry Williams also worked on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit comedy "Fleabag." He says both Haggard and Waller-Bridge are unique voices.

"Back to Life" debuts at 10 p.m. Eastern Sunday on Showtime.