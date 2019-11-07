Bevin seeks vote recanvass while Beshear starts transition

-
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announces his intent to call for a remcanvass of the voting results from Tuesday's gubernatorial elections during a press conference at the Governors' Mansion in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announces his intent to call for a recanvass of the voting results from Tuesday's gubernatorial elections during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Democrat Andy Beshear speaks to supporters after a daylong tour of Kentucky on the last night of the campaign for governor, in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Beshear traveled the state as his opponent, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, welcomed President Donald Trump for a rally Monday night in Lexington. Voters go to the polls Tuesday.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Andy Beshear speaks to the media during a press conference at the Muhammad Ali Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, right, with his wife Glenna, speaks to supporters gathered at the republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Andy Beshear stands with Lt. Governor candidate Jacqueline Coleman, while speaking to the media during a press conference at the Muhammad Ali Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Andy Beshear stands with Lt. Governor candidate Jacqueline Coleman, while speaking to the media during a press conference at the Muhammad Ali Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky democratic gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Andy Beshear speaks to the media during a press conference at the Muhammad Ali Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, along with lieutenant governor candidate Jacqueline Coleman, acknowledge supporters at the Kentucky Democratic Party election night watch event, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear walks with his daughter Lila to speak to supporters at the Kentucky Democratic Party election night watch event, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Attorney General and democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Andy Beshear stands with his wife, Britainy as he delivers a speech at the Kentucky Democratic Party election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, and his running mate Ralph Alvarado speak to each other at a Republican Party event in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Bevin did not concede the race to his opponent, electing to "wait and see what happens."
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, right, and his wife, Glenna, speak to supporters gathered at a Republican Party event in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky Democratic Party election night watch event, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, right, and his wife, Glenna, speak to supporters gathered at a Republican Party event in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Bevin did not concede the race to his opponent, electing to "wait and see what happens."
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, right, and his wife, Glenna, speak to supporters gathered at a Republican Party event in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Bevin did not concede the race to his opponent, electing to "wait and see what happens."
Associated Press
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky Democratic Party election night watch event, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announces his intent to call for a recanvass of the voting results from Tuesday's gubernatorial elections during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announces his intent to call for a recanvass of the voting results from Tuesday's gubernatorial elections during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announces his intent to call for a recanvass of the voting results from Tuesday's gubernatorial elections during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, right, announces his intent to call for a remcanvass of the voting results from Tuesday's gubernatorial elections during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has asked for a recanvass of Kentucky election results that showed him more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear.
Beshear says he's confident in the election outcome and is focused on taking office next month.
Beshear led by less than 0.4 percentage points, which would trigger a recount in most states. Kentucky doesn't have a mandatory recount law, but secretary of state Alison Lundergan Grimes has scheduled a recanvass to ensure the vote count was added correctly.
Bevin said late Wednesday that his team is gathering evidence of what he's calling "irregularities" in the voting. He said he'll follow through after the recanvass, suggesting he won't give up soon.
Some prominent Kentucky Republicans are already calling on Beshear to concede.