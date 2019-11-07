 

Hungary expects gas from TurkStream pipeline by late 2021

  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before a meeting, in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Erdogan is on a one-day state visit to Hungary. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

  • Protesters during the demonstration entitled 'Budapest's Blockade Against Erdogan's Visit' at the Oktogon in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP)

  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands before a meeting, in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Erdogan is on a one-day state visit to Hungary. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspect a military honour guard, in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Erdogan is on a one-day state visit to Hungary. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspects an Hungarian military honour guard, in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Erdogan is on a one-day state visit to Hungary.( Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool )

  • Hungarian President Janos Ader, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands before a meeting, in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Erdogan is on a one-day state visit to Hungary .( Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool )

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Hungarian President Janos Ader during their meeting in the presidential Alexander Palace in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP)

Updated 11/7/2019 11:31 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary's prime minister says his country plans to be able to get natural gas from the TurkStream pipeline by the end of 2021.

Hungary depends greatly on natural gas from Russia. It now arrives through Ukraine, but Russia wants to diversify transit routes for its energy supplies.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also said Thursday after hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that "without Turkey, migration toward Europe cannot be stopped." He said that makes Turkey Hungary's strategic partner in security and migration issues.

Orban has focused greatly on anti-immigration policies since 2015. He said the fences on Hungary's southern borders can stop any "illegal migrants" from entering.

Several hundred people, including many pro-Kurdish and anti-war activists, marched in Budapest to protest Erdogan's visit.

