 

Northwest Indiana man guilty of bartender's stabbing death

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/7/2019 11:31 AM

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A northwestern Indiana jury has convicted a man of murder for fatally stabbing a female bartender at the tavern where he worked as a bouncer.

The Porter County jury deliberated for about 10 hours before finding 53-year-old Christopher Dillard of Hobart guilty Wednesday night in the slaying of 23-year-old Nicole Gland. The Portage woman was stabbed more than 20 times before her body was found in her SUV behind the Upper Deck Lounge in Chesterton in April 2017.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prosecutors said Dillard was frustrated that Gland rebuffed his sexual advances after he delivered drugs to her.

The Indiana Court of Appeals threw out a videotaped confession that Dillard gave shortly after his arrest because police repeatedly ignored his request for an attorney.

Dillard's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 2.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 