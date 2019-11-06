 

UConn, Louisville to host US women's team in exhibitions

 
Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- UConn and Louisville will host the U.S. Women's national basketball team in winter exhibition games in preparation for next year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The fifth-ranked Huskies will host the national team Jan. 27 in Storrs, Connecticut, before the No. 9 Cardinals face the squad Feb. 2. Louisville coach Jeff Walz called the contest "an unbelievable opportunity" in a release Wednesday and added that it's an honor to host the game.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Four-time Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi headline a national squad seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal. Former Louisville star Angel McCoughtry is part of the talent pool and could play against her alma mater.

