 

Amazon's spending in Seattle Council races doesn't deliver

  • Supporters of Seattle City Council District 3 incumbent candidate Kshama Sawant react as results come in, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Seattle. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP)

  • Seattle City Council District 3 incumbent candidate Kshama Sawant speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Langston Hughes Cultural Arts Center, in Seattle. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP)

By GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/6/2019 5:00 PM

SEATTLE -- Amazon poured $1.5 million an effort to overhaul Seattle's City Council this year. It didn't deliver.

Though many votes remain to be counted, early returns suggest the online retail giant and other business interests will have fewer obvious allies on the nine-member Council than at any time in recent memory.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In Amazon's liberal hometown, that could mean officials who are more willing to tax companies to address the city's homelessness crisis and transportation problems.

It also could mean a Council that's ready to rein in corporate spending in city elections.

