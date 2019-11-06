Amazon's spending in Seattle Council races doesn't deliver
Updated 11/6/2019 5:00 PM
SEATTLE -- Amazon poured $1.5 million an effort to overhaul Seattle's City Council this year. It didn't deliver.
Though many votes remain to be counted, early returns suggest the online retail giant and other business interests will have fewer obvious allies on the nine-member Council than at any time in recent memory.
In Amazon's liberal hometown, that could mean officials who are more willing to tax companies to address the city's homelessness crisis and transportation problems.
It also could mean a Council that's ready to rein in corporate spending in city elections.
