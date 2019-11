Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address the audience before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Bevin basked Monday in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. Associated Press

President Donald Trump arrives at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for a campaign rally. Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Republican Gov. Matt Bevin gets to bask in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The Monday evening rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington will reinforce one of Bevin's main themes throughout the bitter campaign - his alliance with Trump, whose popularity eclipses the governor's in the bluegrass state.

Trump tweeted support for Bevin Monday morning, saying he "has worked really hard & done a GREAT job." Thousands of people, many wearing Trump shirts and hats, gathered inside Rupp Arena hours before the rally.