 

Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump

  • Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address the audience before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Bevin basked Monday in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

    Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address the audience before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Bevin basked Monday in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump arrives at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for a campaign rally.

    President Donald Trump arrives at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for a campaign rally. Associated Press

  • Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address the audience before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Bevin basked Monday in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

    Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address the audience before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Bevin basked Monday in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. Associated Press

 
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/4/2019 6:59 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Republican Gov. Matt Bevin gets to bask in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The Monday evening rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington will reinforce one of Bevin's main themes throughout the bitter campaign - his alliance with Trump, whose popularity eclipses the governor's in the bluegrass state.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Trump tweeted support for Bevin Monday morning, saying he "has worked really hard & done a GREAT job." Thousands of people, many wearing Trump shirts and hats, gathered inside Rupp Arena hours before the rally.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 