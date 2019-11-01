Top-ranked Djokovic crushes Tsitsipas to reach Paris semis

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov shouts as he defeats Chile's Cristian Garin during their quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Paris. Associated Press

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Paris. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in a quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Paris. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in a quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Paris. Associated Press

PARIS -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic sped into the Paris Masters semifinals by demolishing seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.

Djokovic, who lost to the Greek player three weeks ago in the Shanghai quarterfinals, did not concede a break point. It could have been an even quicker victory considering he led the first set 5-0, 40-0, but Tsitsipas saved three set points and held serve.

The four-time champion broke Tsitsipas in the third game of the second set, then held and broke to love for 4-1. Tsitsipas, who dropped his serve four times, appeared to hurt his left ankle when retrieving a shot near the baseline in the second set.

Serving for the match, Djokovic clinched it on his first match point when Tsitsipas whipped a forehand long following a short rally.

Djokovic, last year's runner-up, is bidding for the year-ending No. 1 ranking. He next plays U.S. Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, and leads the unseeded Bulgarian 8-1 in their career meetings with the only defeat coming on outdoor clay six years ago.

Dimitrov reached his second semifinal this season by beating Cristian Garin 6-2, 7-5, dropping his serve twice and breaking the Chilean's five times.

Later Friday, Nadal faced 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and Denis Shapovalov played Gael Monfils, who will secure a place in the season-ending ATP Finals in London if he wins.

Nadal is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1 if he wins the Paris Masters for the first time.

