 

18 killed in attack against protesters in Iraq's Karbala

  Anti-government protesters gather near Basra provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

    Anti-government protesters gather near Basra provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Associated Press

  Iraqi security forces stand guard while anti-government protesters gather near Basra provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

    Iraqi security forces stand guard while anti-government protesters gather near Basra provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Associated Press

 
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/29/2019 7:00 AM

BAGHDAD -- An Iraqi security official says 18 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in an attack against protesters in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala.

The official says the attack happened early on Tuesday, as Iraqis took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day, protesting their government's corruption, lack of services and other grievances.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

An eyewitness says dozens of protesters were in a tent encampment they had erected in a city square when live bullets were fired toward the protesters from a passing car.

The witness says masked gunmen in black plainclothes arrived then and started shooting at the protesters. He spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety.

Karbala, as other cities in Iraq's predominantly southern region, has been gripped by a wave of deadly anti-government protests.

