Small plane crashes in neighborhood; houses on fire

10/29/2019

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- A New Jersey mayor says no one was in one of the two homes burning after a plane crashed in a residential neighborhood of his community.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed into a home in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The number of people aboard and their conditions are unknown. It wasn't clear whether anyone on the ground was hurt.

But Mayor John McCormac told News 12-New Jersey no one was in one of the homes.

The Colonia Fire Department says every fire department in the township is on the scene. The area is tree-lined and residential.

Video taken by bystanders showed two single-family homes fully engulfed with flames, but firefighters appeared to be gaining the upper hand.

