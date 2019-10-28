China urges UK to quickly identify smuggling victims

In a photo released by the family of Nguyen Dinh Luong shows Nguyen, 20, posing for a selfie in this undated photo. Luong's family fears that he may be among the 39 people found dead in the back of a container truck in southeastern England. (Family of Nguyen Dinh Luong via AP) Associated Press

Nguyen Dinh Hai holds an ID photo of his younger brother Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20, at his home on Oct. 26, 2019, in Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province, Vietnam. Luong's family fears that he may be among the 39 people found dead in the back of a container truck in southeastern England. (Nguyen Dinh Hai via AP Photo) Associated Press

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex, England after the bodies of 39 people were found inside a lorry in the Waterglade Industrial Park during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Associated Press

The mother, center, and other relatives of Bui Thi Nhung sit in front of an altar with Nhung's portrait inside her home Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Do Thanh village, Nghe An province, Vietnam. Family members fear that Nhung could be among the dozens of people found dead in the back of a truck in England. Associated Press

A family member of Bui Thi Nhung lights incense sticks from a candle at an altar with Nhung's portrait inside her home home Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Do Thanh village, Nghe An province, Vietnam. Family members fear that Nhung could be among the dozens of people found dead in the back of a truck in England. Associated Press

Vo Ngoc Chuyen, brother of Vo Ngoc Nam, speaks to media at his home in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province, Vietnam Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Chuyen's family fear that Vo Ngoc Nam could be among the people who died in a container in U.K. Associated Press

A woman wearing a white head band, traditionally worn by relatives of a deceased person during the funeral in Vietnam to show sign of mourning, attends a Sunday Mass at Phu Tang church in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province, Vietnam Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The attendees pray for the victims of the U.K truck deaths in which local villagers are feared to be among the ill-fated migrants. Associated Press

BEIJING -- China says it hopes the U.K. can quickly identify the 39 people who were found dead in the back of a sealed truck in southeastern England.

Police initially believed the victims were Chinese, but dozens of Vietnamese families have since reported missing relatives whom they suspect to be among the dead.

China's Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong called on the international community Monday to work together against illegal immigration.

Chen said the case "needs to be jointly dealt with and properly resolved by all parties concerned so that we can prevent a tragedy like this from repeating in the future."

British authorities charged the 25-year-old truck driver with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. He is expected in court Monday.