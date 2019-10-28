 

Illinois lawmaker faces federal public corruption charge

 
By MICHAEL TARM
Associated Press
 
 
CHICAGO -- An Illinois state lawmaker has been arrested on a federal public corruption charge, becoming the latest top state Democrat targeted by federal prosecutors.

Rep. Luis Arroyo appeared in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Monday. Prosecutors told a magistrate that the 65-year-old Chicago Democrat is accused of "offering an illicit payment to an official."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Arroyo stood next to his lawyer in court in a gray suit, his hands folded in front of him. Prosecutors didn't immediately offer any details.

They told the judge the maximum penalty if Arroyo is convicted is 10 years in prison.

Arroyo is from Chicago's west side and has served in the Legislature since 2006. He is chairman of a House appropriations committee and is on the public utilities committee and transportation committee.

