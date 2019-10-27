Incumbent Mauricio Macri concedes defeat to Peronist candidate Alberto FernÃ¡ndez in Argentina's presidential election
Updated 10/27/2019 8:27 PM
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Incumbent Mauricio Macri concedes defeat to Peronist candidate Alberto FernÃ¡ndez in Argentina's presidential election.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.