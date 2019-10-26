More Vietnamese fear relatives are among 39 dead in truck

Police secure the area around the industrial estate where 39 lifeless bodies, eight women and 31 men, were discovered Wednesday in a truck, near Grays, southeast England, Friday Oct. 25, 2019. China called Friday for joint efforts to counter human smuggling after the discovery in Britain of 39 dead people believed to be Chinese who stowed away in a shipping container. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Associated Press

A police car enters the Port of Tilbury, where a shipping container with 39 people is thought to have entered England, near Grays, England, Friday Oct. 25, 2019. A shipping container truck was found Wednesday containing 39 lifeless bodies who are believed to be Chinese, and China called Friday for joint efforts to counter human smuggling. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies in Thurrock, South England. The discovery in England of the bodies of 39 people believed to be from China lays bare some crucial but sometimes overlooked facts about China's development as a rising global power that has elevated hundreds of millions of its citizens to the middle classes. (UK Pool via AP, File) Associated Press

Police leave the home of Joanna and Thomas Maher with an evidence box at Wiltshire close in Warrington, Cheshire, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with the 39 bodies found in a lorry in Essex on Wednesday. ( Jason Roberts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with the 39 bodies found in a lorry in Essex on Wednesday. ( Jason Roberts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Police leave the home of Joanna and Thomas Maher with an evidence box at Wiltshire close in Warrington, Cheshire, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with the 39 bodies found in a lorry in Essex on Wednesday. ( Jason Roberts/PA via AP) Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam -- More Vietnamese families are coming forward with information their relatives may be among the 39 people found dead in the back of a container truck in southeastern England.

British police initially said they believed the victims were Chinese but acknowledged this was a "developing picture."

Police on Friday arrested three people on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. The 25-year-old driver of the truck remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

In Vietnam, the father of 20-year-old Nguyen DÃ¬nh Luong feared his son was among the dead.

He told The Associated Press he had not been able to reach him since last week, when he told his father he would join a group in Paris that was trying to reach England.