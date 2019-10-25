Actresses cite lack of Hollywood stylists who get black hair

FILE - This Oct. 22, 2019 file photo shows musician and actress Queen Latifah fixing her hair after receiving the W.E.B. Dubois Medal for her contributions to black history and culture during ceremonies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.From Oscar winners to stars on the rise, many African American actresses have similar stories about hair struggles in Hollywood. Queen Latifah said she encountered stylists who didn't know what to do with her hair, particularly early in her career. Associated Press

FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows actress Lorraine Toussaint poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Toussaint recounts the times her tresses have been damaged by stylists inexperienced with managing black hair. 'I would be a lie if I said it hasn't been a problem. And it's been tough-going for many years,' Toussaint said. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

This combination photo shows various hairstyles worn by actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict. From Oscar winners to stars on the rise, many African American actresses have similar stories about hair struggles in Hollywood. While the industry is known for its glamour and beauty, some say the lack of diversity behind the scenes has led to challenging situations for women of color. Associated Press

This combination of photos shows actress Halle Berry in Los Angeles in 2004, from left, holding her Oscar Award for best actress for "Monster's Ball' at the Academt Awards in Los Angeles on March 24, 2002, at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 13, 2013, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2017 and at the "Revlon Love Is On Million Dollar Challenge" celebration in New York on Nov. 18, 2015. Berry exploded on the Hollywood scene in the 1990s with a short, pixie hairstyle that others copied. She says she didn't set out to start a trend. Short hair was easy to maintain. Associated Press

This combination photo shows various hairstyles worn by actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish. Haddish recalls leaving the set of a big-budget movie in tears in search of someone who could properly do her hair. From Oscar winners to stars on the rise, many African American actresses have similar stories about hair struggles in Hollywood. While the industry is known for its glamour and beauty, some say the lack of diversity behind the scenes has led to challenging situations for women of color. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Tiffany Haddish recalls leaving the set of a big-budget movie in tears in search of someone who could properly do her hair. Lorraine Toussaint blithely recounts the times her tresses have been damaged by stylists inexperienced on how to do black hair.

Other African American actresses have similar stories about hair struggles in Hollywood and say the lack of diversity behind the scenes has led to challenging situations.

Black hair comes in different textures but is generally defined by its curls. Racism and segregation typically dictated that black people exclusively worked on black hair. Many non-black stylists today remain unfamiliar with African American hair.

Halle Berry exploded on the Hollywood scene in the 1990s with a short, pixie hairstyle that others copied. Berry says she didn't set out to start a trend. Short hair was easy to maintain.