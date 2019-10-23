 

Biden: Trump has 'no idea' about working-class struggles

    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Scranton, Pa. Associated Press

    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Scranton, Pa. Associated Press

    A worker smooths the surface of a United States flag ahead of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Scranton, Pa. Associated Press

 
By BILL BARROW and MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/23/2019 11:03 AM

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump's treatment of the middle class while campaigning in his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, hours ahead of the president's own rally in Pittsburgh.

The former vice president on Wednesday cast the billionaire president as a charlatan populist whose tax policies and economic stewardship have hurt U.S. workers.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Biden said in a 45-minute speech that Trump has "no idea" what "ordinary" and "decent" Americans "are going through" in an uneven economy. Biden drew contrasts between Trump's experience as the son of a wealthy New York developer and Biden's working-class upbringing in Scranton and Delaware.

The address follows a well-worn approach for Biden, whose strongest moments in an uneven campaign have been formal speeches drawing strong contrasts with the Republican president.

Trump frequently criticizes Biden.

