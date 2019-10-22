 

Trump to make first presidential visit to Chicago

 
Associated Press
Updated 10/22/2019 1:23 PM

CHICAGO -- President Donald Trump has spent a lot of time bashing Chicago, and now he's coming to visit.

In his first trip to Chicago since his election, the president is scheduled to address the 2019 International Chiefs of Police Conference on Monday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Chicago has been a target for Trump since his campaign for what he calls an unwillingness to crack down on gun crime. He has repeatedly decried the violence in the city and has blamed Democratic politicians for it.

He has also called out Chicago for being a sanctuary city. After the city filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department, a federal appeals court in Chicago ruled that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions couldn't tie the distribution of federal grant money to a city's willingness to cooperate with immigration authorities.

