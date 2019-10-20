 

Saban: Alabama QB Tagovailoa has procedure for ankle injury

Updated 10/20/2019 1:14 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a procedure for a high ankle sprain and will miss Saturday's game against Arkansas.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Tagovailoa had what's known as a "tightrope" procedure on his right ankle Sunday. He says it's the same injury the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up suffered in the Southeastern Conference championship game last season, just to the other ankle.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Saban predicted "a full and speedy recovery" for Tagovailoa. He was hurt in the second quarter of Alabama's 35-13 win over Tennessee.

No. 1 Alabama has an open date before facing No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9. Tagovailoa promised teammates he'd be back for that game.

He played in the playoff semifinal game against Oklahoma 28 days after the injury last season.

