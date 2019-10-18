 

Clothing co. gets attention with billboard of hog-tied Trump

 
By ARIJETA LAJKA
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/18/2019 5:26 PM

NEW YORK -- A clothing company has put up a billboard in New York City's Times Square that depicts President Donald Trump being hog-tied by a woman clad in its athletic wear.

The 30-foot-high billboard featuring a model binding a Trump look-alike with red, white and blue rope went up Tuesday as part of an advertising campaign by Dhvani, a Portland-based clothing company.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, tweaked the media Friday for not writing about the billboard sooner.

CEO of Dhvani Avi Brown told The Associated Press the billboard was intended to be a comment on the Trump administration's changes to the Title X family planning program.

The new rules block federal funding for health providers who refer patients for abortions.

Brown says the billboard wasn't intended to condone violence.

