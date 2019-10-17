Opposition protests suspend Hong Kong assembly session

Security officers pursue pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin, center, as he runs across desks to chase Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaving a question and answer session with lawmakers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

A security officer tries to stop pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin from climbing on a desk as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves a question and answer session with lawmakers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Security officers pursue pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin, center, as he leaps across desks to chase Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as Lam leaves a question and answer session with lawmakers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin jumps off a desk to chase Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as she leaves a question and answer session with lawmakers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmaker Gray Fa, center, is forcibly removed from the chamber of the Legislative Council for interrupting Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attending a question and answer session in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

A pro-democracy lawmaker, top right, jeers as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, leaves a question and answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmakers argue with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a question and answer session with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, leaves after attending a question and answer session with lawmakers at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, pauses as her speech was interrupted by a pro-democracy lawmaker during a question and answer session with lawmakers at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks as she attends a question and answer session with lawmakers at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmaker Tanya Chan shouts at Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a question and answer session with lawmakers at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Security officials run to stop a pro-democracy lawmaker holding a plate card with picture of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with bloody hand on her face and slogan " Five Demands, No One Less" approach toward to Carrie Lam during a question and answer session with lawmakers at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

A pro-democracy lawmaker holds a plate card with picture of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with bloody hand on her face and slogan " Five Demands, No One Less" is forcibly removed from the chamber of the Legislative Council as Carrie Lam, left, delivers her speech at a question and answer session with lawmakers in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

A pro-democracy lawmaker is forcibly removed from the chamber of the Legislative Council as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, speaks at a question and answer session with lawmakers in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

A pro-democracy lawmaker is forcibly removed from the chamber of the Legislative Council as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, speaks at a question and answer session in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

A pro-democracy lawmaker, center, is taken away as he shouts a slogan while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo, front, is escorted to leave as she protested while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmakers shout a slogan while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

A pro-democracy lawmaker is forcibly removed from the chamber of the Legislative Council for interrupting Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attending a question and answer session in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmaker Gray Fan, second from right, is taken away as he shouts a slogan while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmaker Gray Fan, center, is taken away as he shouts a slogan while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmakers are restrained by security officials as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a question and answer session at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Pro-democracy lawmakers, some holding flowers, perform a silent prayer with protest plate card during a question and answer session with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Security officials approach as pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo, center, shouts while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a question and answer session in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Associated Press