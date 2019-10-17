 

Trump to tour Louis Vuitton facility before Dallas rally

  • President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington.

  • Donald Trump, Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in San Antonio.

  • President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington.

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/17/2019 10:25 AM

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is heading to the Lone Star State.

Trump will be headlining a campaign rally in Dallas Thursday evening after holding a fundraiser in Fort Worth and touring a new Louis Vuitton leather workshop nearby.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Texas is a Republican stronghold and a GOP candidate can't win the White House without its 38 electoral college votes. Trump carried the state by 9 points in 2016, but Democrats have pointed to demographic trends as well as the fact that Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection by just over 2 points last year as evidence the second most populous state in the nation could soon be in play.

On Tuesday, Trump's campaign held a preview event in San Antonio featuring the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

