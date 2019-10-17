Trump to tour Louis Vuitton facility before Dallas rally
Updated 10/17/2019 10:25 AM
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is heading to the Lone Star State.
Trump will be headlining a campaign rally in Dallas Thursday evening after holding a fundraiser in Fort Worth and touring a new Louis Vuitton leather workshop nearby.
Texas is a Republican stronghold and a GOP candidate can't win the White House without its 38 electoral college votes. Trump carried the state by 9 points in 2016, but Democrats have pointed to demographic trends as well as the fact that Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection by just over 2 points last year as evidence the second most populous state in the nation could soon be in play.
On Tuesday, Trump's campaign held a preview event in San Antonio featuring the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.
