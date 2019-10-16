Turkish invasion sparks NATO crisis but eviction is unlikely

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, caused by bombardment by Turkish forces, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Associated Press

Turkish tanks and troops stationed near Syrian town of Manbij, Syria, Tuesday. Oct. 15, 2019. Russia moved to fill the void left by the United States in northern Syria on Tuesday, deploying troops to keep apart advancing Syrian government and Turkish forces.(Ugur Can/DHA via AP) Associated Press

Children wave to a Turkish forces truck transporting armoured personnel carriers at the border with Syria in Karkamis, Gaziantep province, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Turkey defied growing condemnation from its NATO allies to press ahead with its invasion of northern Syria on Tuesday, shelling suspected Kurdish positions near the border amid reports that Syrian Kurds had retaken a key town. Associated Press

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listens during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. NATO's secretary-general says he acknowledges Turkey's legitimate security concerns but has urged Ankara to exercise restraint in its incursion into northeast Syria. Associated Press

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during a meeting, in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. NATO's secretary-general says Friday he acknowledges Turkey's legitimate security concerns but has urged Ankara to exercise restraint in its incursion into northeast Syria.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) Associated Press

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before a meeting, in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. NATO's secretary-general says Friday he acknowledges Turkey's legitimate security concerns but has urged Ankara to exercise restraint in its incursion into northeast Syria.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) Associated Press

BRUSSELS -- Turkey's invasion of northern Syria - along with the criticism and threats of sanctions brandished by fellow NATO members at Ankara over the offensive - is close to sparking a crisis at the world's biggest military alliance.

But despite the high political-military tensions, Turkey is very unlikely to be ejected from the 29-member alliance, for NATO has seen tense times and survived them before.

From the Suez Canal crisis in 1956 to France leaving its military command structure in 1967 - which forced the alliance to move its headquarters to Brussels in Belgium - to the deep split among allies over the Iraq war in 2003, NATO bonds have been tested. But no country has left the alliance or been forced out.