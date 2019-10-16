Turkish invasion sparks NATO crisis but eviction is unlikely
BRUSSELS -- Turkey's invasion of northern Syria - along with the criticism and threats of sanctions brandished by fellow NATO members at Ankara over the offensive - is close to sparking a crisis at the world's biggest military alliance.
But despite the high political-military tensions, Turkey is very unlikely to be ejected from the 29-member alliance, for NATO has seen tense times and survived them before.
From the Suez Canal crisis in 1956 to France leaving its military command structure in 1967 - which forced the alliance to move its headquarters to Brussels in Belgium - to the deep split among allies over the Iraq war in 2003, NATO bonds have been tested. But no country has left the alliance or been forced out.
