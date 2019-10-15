More victims, more damage found in Japan typhoon aftermath

-
Toshio Yonezawa, 73, center, surveys his home with son, Yusuke, after Typhoon Hagibis passed through his neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Residents walk along the mud-covered road in a neighborhood devastated by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
A man uses a shovel to scoop mud in a neighborhood devastated by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Masataka Murata carries a bag full of mud while cleaning up his friend's home damaged by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Yoshiki Yoshimura, 17, sifts through the mud for anything salvageable at his home destroyed by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center left, and lawmakers pray in silence for the victims of Typhoon Hagibis at the Upper House Budget Committee in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The toll of death and destruction from the massive typhoon that tore through central and northern Japan continued to climb Tuesday, as the government said it was considering approving a special budget for the ongoing disaster response and eventual reconstruction. (Toshiyuki Matsumoto/Kyodo News via AP) (Kyodo News via AP)
Associated Press
-
Michiko Yoshimura, left, bows to her neighbor as they comfort each other while cleaning up her home damaged by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Japanese lawmakers pray in silence for the victims of Typhoon Hagibis at the Upper House Budget Committee in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The toll of death and destruction from the massive typhoon that tore through central and northern Japan continued to climb Tuesday, as the government said it was considering approving a special budget for the ongoing disaster response and eventual reconstruction. (Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP)
Associated Press
-
A worker cleans up mud from flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis at a convenient store, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Yusuke Yonezawa, 35, surveys his father's home after Typhoon Hagibis passed through the neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Utility workers survey damages in a neighborhood devastated by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
A woman looks at homes devastated by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Yusuke Yonezawa, 35, surveys his father's home after Typhoon Hagibis passed through the neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Debris is piled up in a home destroyed by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
The words " Water, Food," are written on the ground in Marumori town, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan's main island Saturday, unleashing strong winds and dumping historic rainfall that caused more than 200 rivers in central and northern Japan to overflow, leaving thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power. (Yohei Kanesashi/Kyodo News via AP)
Associated Press
-
Workers walk through a neighborhood devastated by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
A home destroyed by Typhoon Hagibis is surrounded by floodwaters Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Workers walk past homes destroyed by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Two workers make their way along the mud-covered road in a neighborhood devastated by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Electricity workers work in a neighborhood devastated by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Workers survey damages in a neighborhood devastated by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
A man surveys damages at an apple orchard devastated by Typhoon Hagibis Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nagano, Japan. More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.
Associated Press
-
Staff members clean a hospital damaged by Typhoon Hagibis, in Marumori town, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The typhoon hit Japan's main island Saturday, unleashing strong winds and dumping historic rainfall that caused more than 200 rivers in central and northern Japan to overflow, leaving thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power. (Kyodo News via AP)
Associated Press
-
Residents are helped to walk through a road blocked by debris caused by Typhhon Hagibis, to head to a shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. More victims and more damage have been found in Typhoon Hagibis-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing. (Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP)
Associated Press
-
Rescuers check a damaged car found in a river in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. More victims and more damage have been found in Typhoon Hagibis-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing. (Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP)
Associated Press
NAGANO, Japan -- The toll of death and destruction from a massive typhoon that tore through central and northern Japan continued to climb Tuesday, as the government said it was considering approving a special budget for the ongoing disaster response and eventual reconstruction.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a parliamentary session that the number of deaths tied to Typhoon Hagibis had climbed to 53 and was expected to rise, as at least another nine people are presumed dead. Lawmakers prayed in silence for the victims before starting the session.
Abe pledged to do the utmost for the safety and rescue of those missing or those who had to evacuate.
"We put the people's live first," he said.
Hagibis hit Japan's main island on Saturday, unleashing strong winds and dumping historic rainfall that caused more than 200 rivers in central and northern Japan to overflow, leaving thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power. Rescue crews on Tuesday were still searching for those missing, thought to number about 20.
Some 34,000 homes remained without power and 110,000 others were without running water. More than 30,000 people were still at shelters as of late Monday, according to the Cabinet Office's latest tally.
Business appeared nearly back to normal in central Tokyo, and residents in areas where floodwater subsided started cleaning their houses. Lives, however, remained paralyzed in Nagano, Fukishima and other hard-hit areas that were still inundated.
West Japan Railway Co. said its Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train services connecting Tokyo and Kanazawa in the central north were reduced because of flooding of six trains at its railyard in Nagano. The trains sat in a pool of muddy water that was up to their windows.
Questions have been raised about the site of the railyard, which sits in an area noted on a prefectural hazard map as a flood area. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the operator's preparedness should be investigated later but the priority is to get the trains out of the water. Some water has been pumped out, but more than half of the railyard is still underwater.
___
Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.
Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi